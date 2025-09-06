Wall Street Zen Upgrades SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) to “Hold”

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 5.6%

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

Shares of SKYT opened at $10.20 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $491.44 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 60,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $734,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,600,245 shares in the company, valued at $91,810,959.60. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,754,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,930,579. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 229,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.