Wall Street Zen Upgrades Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) to “Hold”

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Wellgistics Health Stock Down 3.6%

WGRX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Wellgistics Health has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

Wellgistics Health Company Profile

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services.

