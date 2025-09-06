Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 10,639 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ENTA

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 165,692 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 102,646 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

ENTA opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

