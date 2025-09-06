Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novem Group grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 27,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.39%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

