Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 965,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 187,432 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

EQX stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -162.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

