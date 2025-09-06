Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orion Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORN

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.