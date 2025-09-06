Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,249,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,304 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAK. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -0.61. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

