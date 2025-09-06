Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,497 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGEM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2%

CGEM opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). Equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

