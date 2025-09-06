Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Steelcase by 4,509.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1,468.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCS. Wall Street Zen cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Noble Financial cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $127,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

