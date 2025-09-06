Walleye Capital LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in MBIA, Inc. $MBI

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,273 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 2,205,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 796,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MBIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in MBIA by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 125,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in MBIA by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 288,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 108,776 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. MBIA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

