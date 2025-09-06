Walleye Capital LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,429 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $193,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $130,664.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,369.50. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,203 shares of company stock worth $772,044. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:AMPX opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.72. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

