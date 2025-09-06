Walleye Capital LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 675,427 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $693.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

