Walleye Capital LLC Invests $130,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,234,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 159,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,088,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,987,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 318,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $812.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.