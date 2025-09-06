Walleye Capital LLC Invests $132,000 in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. $PANL

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,596,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,166,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 206,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 80,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 652,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $349.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.52%.The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PANL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

