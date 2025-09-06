Walleye Capital LLC Invests $95,000 in Zevia PBC $ZVIA

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZVIA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 616,244 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 28.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 381,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 83,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.89. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

