Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 69.9% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of AQST opened at $5.42 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $540.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.