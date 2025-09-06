Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProFrac Holding Corp. $ACDC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ProFrac by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ProFrac by 64.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACDC. Bank of America downgraded ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProFrac from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of ACDC opened at $3.84 on Friday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $615.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.64.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.93 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 82,389,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,558,628. This represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

