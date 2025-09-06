Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,590 DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,117 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $18,262,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 723.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,268,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 1,993,345 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,748,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after buying an additional 1,100,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,919,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE DRH opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.39. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%.DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.