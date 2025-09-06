Walleye Capital LLC Sells 25,930 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PMVP

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 506,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

PMVP stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deepika Jalota sold 33,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $35,048.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,959 shares in the company, valued at $95,356.54. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 58,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $61,915.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 536,133 shares in the company, valued at $568,300.98. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,627 shares of company stock worth $121,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

