Walleye Capital LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. $TKNO

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Alpha Teknova to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha J. Demski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,720. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. Alpha Teknova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

