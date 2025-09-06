Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

WMT opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $800.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24. Walmart has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,718,441. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 76,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,568,000 after buying an additional 222,831 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $299,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

