Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $100.58 and last traded at $100.79. Approximately 4,305,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,031,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

