WealthShield Partners LLC Has $13.93 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,535 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Shares of NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

