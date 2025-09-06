Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

