Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 12,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,511.72. The trade was a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,786.94. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,322 shares of company stock worth $2,472,814 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

