Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WNDLF opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. Wendel has a 52-week low of $86.85 and a 52-week high of $100.53.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

