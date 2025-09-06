West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,600 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

WJRYY stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.25%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.