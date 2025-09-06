Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, adeclineof60.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEEEF opened at $1.51 on Friday. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

