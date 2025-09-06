What is Atrium Research’s Forecast for CVE:SCZ Q4 Earnings?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atrium Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at C$1.96 on Friday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$705.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director W. Barry Girling sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00. Also, Director Roland Lohner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$75,198.00. Insiders have sold a total of 370,100 shares of company stock worth $468,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.