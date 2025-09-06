What is Atrium Research’s Forecast for CVE:SCZ Q4 Earnings?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atrium Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Shares of SCZ stock opened at C$1.96 on Friday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$705.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
