What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for AKRO Q1 Earnings?

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKRO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $44.72 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of -0.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $57,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,320,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,860 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,840,000 after acquiring an additional 940,388 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,985,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 734,606 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $18,059,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 29,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,636.08. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,062.72. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,406 shares of company stock worth $10,144,055. Corporate insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.