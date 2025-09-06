What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for LFCR Q1 Earnings?

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 846.51%. The company had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Lifecore Biomedical has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFCR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lifecore Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $281.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFCR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 1,839.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

