What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for AMD Q4 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Thursday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.6%

AMD opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

