What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CHH FY2025 Earnings?

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.03. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CHH opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400 in the last quarter. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

