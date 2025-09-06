What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Delek US Q2 Earnings?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of DK opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Delek US has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Delek US by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Delek US by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

