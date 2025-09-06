What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ARE Q2 Earnings?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -651.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $1,195,306,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after acquiring an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.