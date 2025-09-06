Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $97.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of WPM opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $105.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

