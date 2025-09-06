Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, adecreaseof50.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLRP. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRP opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
