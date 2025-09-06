WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteFiber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).
