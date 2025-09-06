William Blair Estimates J.Jill’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.Jill in a report released on Wednesday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. J.Jill had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.02 million.

JILL has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J.Jill from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

