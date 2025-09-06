William Blair Predicts Insmed’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Insmed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Insmed Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $3,492,498.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,848.78. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This trade represents a 52.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,320 shares of company stock worth $54,581,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Insmed by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 2,867.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 593,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,470 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

