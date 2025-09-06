WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,200 shares, agrowthof188.9% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.30% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

