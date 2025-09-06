Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.99. Worley shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 306 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 267.0%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worley Trading Down 12.4%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

