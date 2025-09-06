Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Xencor Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Xencor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. Xencor’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the sale, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $176,867.26. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,183 shares in the company, valued at $186,087.26. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209 over the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,527,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 766,310 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,740,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 451,381 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,159 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

