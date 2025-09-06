Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,800 shares, adecreaseof50.0% from the July 31st total of 43,600 shares. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIO opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 126.08% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

