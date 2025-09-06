Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.63. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 35,726 shares traded.

Xtant Medical Trading Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Xtant Medical by 94.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 68,394,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xtant Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Articles

