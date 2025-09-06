Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,200 shares, adecreaseof47.7% from the July 31st total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $3.16 on Friday. Yamada has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.
About Yamada
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamada
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.