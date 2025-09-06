Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,200 shares, adecreaseof47.7% from the July 31st total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $3.16 on Friday. Yamada has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

