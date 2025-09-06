Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $12.00. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 463 shares.
Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 0.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.
Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend
About Yankuang Energy Group
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
