Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Textron

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

