Zacks Research Comments on BP’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 161.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. BP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4942 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 486.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 5,751.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 206.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 170,221 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BP by 30.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 444,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of BP by 54.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,719 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

