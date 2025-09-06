Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.86. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $32.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.9%

ELV opened at $313.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $559.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

